Subhead Alcohol sales banned at bars as cases spike; county adds 14

After being allowed to reopen in Phase 2 earlier this month, Florida bars such as Uncork & Unwind in Palatka learned Friday they could no longer serve alcohol at their bars as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Putnam County’s coronavirus cases increased by 14 on Friday, the same day Florida bars were banned from selling alcohol on site. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation made the…