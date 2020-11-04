Incumbent county board member coasts to victory

Board of County Commissioners District 3 incumbent Terry Turner, center, watches as election results come in Tuesday night at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Palatka. Turner would go on to win in a landslide.

Douglas Hays, the no-party affiliation candidate for the Board of County Commissioners District 3 seat, watches as election results come in Tuesday night.

Going against two other candidates, District 3 Putnam County Commissioner Terry Turner will continue in office after capturing 65% of county votes. The Republican board chairman ran against no-party…