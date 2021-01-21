Injured deputies inquire about each other, families

One of two patrol vehicles involved in a traffic crash Tuesday sits on the side of State Road 20 near Palatka.

Both vehicles involved in the crash are inspected by other deputies and emergency workers.

A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle with extensive damage to its driver side sits on the side of State Road 20 Tuesday night after being involved in a crash.

Two Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies whose cars collided Tuesday night on service call are in critical but stable condition. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the two male…