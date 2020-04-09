Interlachen cancels meeting, urges residents to stay home amid virus

Body

INTERLACHEN — Coronavirus is spreading in Putnam County, and West Putnam town has been a hotbed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in Putnam County, eight of the positive results have come from Interlachen – which has a population of 1,583, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

As a result, Mayor Ken Larsen said the upcoming Interlachen Town Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

He said the last time the council met in person was March 10.

However, Larsen said council members have been keeping up to date on the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re following the Putnam County (Emergency Operations Center) guidelines,” Larsen said. “We’re in contact with them at least twice a week, and they keep us updated on testing and what’s happening.”

In addition to following Emergency Operations Center guidelines, Interlachen is following state regulations.

Larsen said the town has closed all of its parks and non-essential businesses.

He said restaurants provide a majority of the industry in Interlachen and they are only operating on a takeout basis.

“We don’t have much industry here, but I’m sure our few restaurants are hurting,” Larsen said.

According to Larsen, traffic in the town has significantly decreased due to coronavirus concerns.

He said he is proud of Interlachen residents for staying home and listening to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

“The town has been almost on a lockdown because there’s not that many people out,” Larsen said. “That’s a good thing. We’re all doing exactly what we should be doing. We just got to hope and pray that this will be over with soon.”