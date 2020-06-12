Interlachen residents get free testing for COVID-19

Body

By Nick Blank

Palatka Daily News

nblank@palatkadailynews.com

INTERLACHEN — Clad in protective clothes, gloves and masks, Florida Department of Health staffers set up tables Thursday morning to test Putnam County residents for COVID-19 at the Interlachen Community Center.

DOH personnel used a throat swab to find asymptomatic carriers. The tests took about five minutes to administer, with residents told they would receive a call in four to seven days with the results. The tests cannot show if a person has developed antibodies against the virus.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam County, said the county does not have an opportunity to let its guard down for testing. There were 63 people tested in Crescent City on Wednesday.

The Department of Health confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday, bringing the total to 181. The department said one of the cases is currently defined as a non-Putnam resident. The new cases included a 5-year-old East Palatka girl, a 28-year-old San Mateo woman and a 24-year-old Satsuma man. A 64-year-old San Mateo woman and a 48-year-old Palatka man tested positive and had contact with a known COVID-19 case, the department said.

Edward Polly, of Palatka, donned a Pittsburgh Steelers mask when he was tested in Interlachen. Polly said he was symptom-free, but he wanted to do something to help contain the virus.

“You don’t want to be part of the problem,” Polly said. “This test is better than up the nose.”

Interlachen Town Council Member Joni Conner was one of the first in line for testing. She called the testing in Interlachen a great idea.

The community center where testing was conducted closed in March after voting.

“We haven’t been given a date for opening the community center back up,” Conner said.

Interlachen resident Charleen McCormick was thankful for the chance of local testing, even though she said she didn’t have symptoms.

“If you don’t test, you don’t know,” McCormick said.

The 32148 ZIP code encompassing Interlachen had 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. The 32112 ZIP code, which covers Crescent City and portions of Welaka and Pomona Park, had eight confirmed cases.

“Individuals that aren’t symptomatic might still be sharing the virus,” Garcia said. “For us, it’s important to halt that spread.”

More testing is scheduled in Crescent City 9 a.m.-noon Satuday at AZA Health, 306 Union Ave. There is no registration and the tests are free.

Florida had 69,069 reported cases Thursday, with 2,848 coronavirus-related deaths. More than two million cases have been reported in the U.S., with 113,561 deaths.