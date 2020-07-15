Internet café crowds county meeting topic as virus cases grow

Subhead Putnam moves past 800 with 60 new positive tests

Paradise Internet Cafe in East Palatka mandates face masks and social distancing for customers to enter the business.

Cars lined up at the entrance to Lucky Pearl Internet Café in Palatka on Tuesday as customers walked inside donning face masks.

Cars crowded the entrance to Lucky Pearl Internet Café in Palatka on Tuesday, but Putnam County officials said there wasn’t anything they could do to close the cafés during the coronavirus pandemic. …