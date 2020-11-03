Jumping at the Chance

Body

By Jennifer Thomas

A 99-year-old World War II hero who made a historic last jump at Kay Larkin Field at the Palatka Municipal Airport says his skydiving days may not yet be over.

James “Pee Wee” Martin of Xenia, Ohio, skydived in tandem Saturday with Art Shaffer, owner of Skydive Palatka, before a horseshoe-shaped crowd who cheered as he landed.

Martin’s jump highlighted Operation Black Cat IV, sponsored by the Round Canopy Parachuting Team – USA and Skydive Palatka.

“They want me to jump two more times,” he said of his fans. “To show you how optimistic they are, they want me to jump when I’m 105.”

Martin, who has parachuted in the United States and Europe, said the biggest reason he jumps is because people want to see it.

Minutes before, Martin’s son, Roger Martin, completed his qualifying skydive.

“It was my first jump out of a helicopter,” said the younger Martin, who had jumped twice previously.

The elder Martin pinned his son’s jump wings on his coat.

“I think it’s a source of pride to think I can have sons that can follow in my footsteps,” Pee Wee Martin said.

Roger Martin said he and three of his four siblings skydived, including his older brother and Vietnam veteran, David Martin, and younger brother, Don Martin, both deceased. His oldest sister, Linda Martin, also skydives. His youngest sister, Debbie Martin, also deceased, never skydived.

“It means a lot that’s he’s still alive at that age to do this for me,” Roger Martin said.

Round Canopy Historian Kenneth Peck said Martin’s jump was amazing.

“I was the first jumper out of the door. It was really an honor to jump with my hero today,” Peck said.

Peck said Round Canopy team member Dave Sirak jumped second and then Roger Martin third, which symbolized his father’s jump on D-Day.

“Pee Wee was third to jump that day,” Peck said.

He said it was the Martins’ first time in a Huey helicopter, which David Martin would have flown in while in Vietnam.

From 1942 to 1945, Pee Wee Martin served with the 101st Airborne Division 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment 3rd Battalion/G Company during WWII. Featured in the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers,” he is one of the last members of the Toccoa Originals of 1942 who supported other military landings at Utah Beach and liberated Carentan and a concentration camp behind enemy lines.

In 2019, Martin, along with Shaffer, returned to the Netherlands to recreate his jump for the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, which occurred two months after D-Day.

Several of Martin’s family members traveled from Ohio to Palatka to see him jump.

Of the feat, Jodie Martin, the elder Martin’s granddaughter, a former school administrator who brought her and her sons Hunter Martin, 16, and Hayden Martin 11, on the trip, said, “It’s absolutely amazing. I’m so glad we were able to be here for it.”

Hayden Martin said it was cool to see his great-grandfather jump.

Hunter Martin said he has always wanted to be a pilot.

Of skydiving, he said, “I haven’t made up my mind.”

Pee Wee Martin’s granddaughter Rachel Martin, 31, said she would not skydive, adding she has “just a tiny fear of heights.”

