Late Registration

Subhead
Deadline extended a day after state website crash
-
Supervisor of Elections Charles Overturf III holds a sample ballot Tuesday as he talks about the extension of the voter registration deadline that was enacted because the state’s website crashed Monday.
-
A voter booth is set up at the Palatka early voting site.
-
Supervisor of Elections Charles Overturf III stands in the Elections Office in Palatka, one of three Putnam County early voting locations.
By Sarah Cavacini and Wayne Smith
Palatka Daily News
scavacini@palatkadailynews.com
wsmith@palatkadailynews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis extended Florida’s voter registration deadline through…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.