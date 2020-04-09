Law enforcement adjusts to prevent coronavirus spread

Body

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, local law enforcement agencies have adjusted their methods of operation to make sure people in Putnam County are secure.

“We know that our community will continue to look to us as models of leadership and strength in these uncertain times,” Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Col. Joe Wells said. “We remain focused on ensuring that we do our part to help keep everyone safe and healthy while preserving the rights of our residents.”

According to Wells, the sheriff’s office is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Putnam County Jail.

Wells said deputies check the temperature of everyone who enters sheriff’s office property and gives them a survey to determine if they are possibly contaminated.

The sheriff’s office is also limiting the amount of inmate traveling.

Wells said the sheriff’s office has agreed to hold any inmates who have out-of-county warrants in the Putnam County Jail until further notice. He said no inmates will be transported across county lines or to a courthouse until the pandemic is a thing of the past.

Wells stated all visitation to the jail is conducted through video conference calls. He said the jail hasn’t allowed in-person visits for years and the policy now helps prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I am proud of each of our corrections deputies,” Wells said. “They have done an amazing job ensuring that all of our inmates are healthy and our facility remains virus-free.”

In addition to the jail, the sheriff’s office is also safeguarding the streets of Putnam County.

Wells said youth resource deputies, who would normally be responsible for securing school campuses, are now patrolling public areas and disbanding any large gatherings.

Similarly, the Palatka Police Department has officers breaking up groups around the city.

“We have officers who are looking for large gatherings. And if those gatherings exceed the limit (of 10 people), they have the authority to make contact with that group and tell them to move along, basically,” Palatka Police Department Capt. Matt Newcomb said.

Newcomb said the police department gave all of its officers personal protection equipment, including face masks, gowns, gloves and respirators. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Allison Merritt-Waters said the sheriff’s office has done the same for its deputies.

Wells and Newcomb said the sheriff’s office and the police department have not made any arrests or given out any citations in regard to large gatherings. Putnam County residents can report large gatherings by calling the sheriff’s office or the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center, Newcomb said.

He said all callers will be screened to see if their situation could possibly expose law enforcement officials to coronavirus.

However, there may be large gatherings in the county this week at churches on Easter Sunday.

Newcomb said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, which was issued April 1, allows churches to host in-person services. He said those gathers are acceptable under the governor’s order and would not be disbanded.

Wells said the sheriff’s office has been in contact with pastors throughout Putnam County to recommend ways they can hold services without jeopardizing public safety.

“We have and will continue to use education and voluntary compliance as our primary tool in ensuring that we do our part in carrying out the executive orders of our governor,” Wells said.

To contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, call 329-0800. To contact the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center, call 329-1904.