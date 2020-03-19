List of cancellations due to coronavirus

Body
Canceled events/operations in area due to coronavirus:
- Birds, Bees, Native Plants and Trees Festival in Melrose
- Bostwick Blueberry Festival
- City of Palatka events, including commission meetings and city recreation programs
- Clay County Fair
- Clay Electric office lobby
- Crescent City Catfish Festival
- Crescent City’s Spring Fling
- Democratic Women's Club of the Lakes Area in Melrose on March 26
- Events at St. John River State College’s Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park
- Family Freedom Fest on Saturday
- First Presbyterian Church of Palatka’s Lenten concert series
- Grace and Truth Women of Judah department's Spring ‘What’s Next Workshop’ 2020 on March 28.
- Hermits Cove Community Center in Satsuma closed until further notice
- Hudson/Georgic-Pacific retirees luncheon scheduled April 9.
- Interlachen Community Center events
- Kiwanis Club annual barbecue to benefit Rodeheaver Boys Ranch
- Lift Putnam’s Gala
- Monday Night Jam session in Interlachen
- Palatka Art League’s Art Lab
- Palatka South class of 1975 reunion
- Palatka High School’s field trip to the National Hot Rod Association Gatornationals
- Palatka High School’s field trip to New York has been canceled
- Palatka Senior High School mini reunion for the class of 1962
- Purple Plum Playhouse’s production of “Disorder in the Court” scheduled for April
- Purple Plum Playhouse theater group from Crescent City has canceled all upcoming productions.
- Putnam County Chamber of Commerce functions until at least March 31
- Putnam Democratic Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and moved to an online location.
- Putnam County Fair
- Putnam County Historical Society’s monthly meeting on Saturday
- Putnam County School District classes at least through April 15
- Putnam County Library System programs
- Putnam-Howe Memorial Fundraiser Walk on April 4 is canceled
- Palatka Railroad Preservation Society’s monthly Browning Railroad Museum Open House
- Rotary Club of Palatka’s 24th Annual Blood Screening
- Spring Fling Dinner Theater in Crescent City
- St. Ambrose Spring Fair in Elkton
- St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Fourth Friday for Life
- Susan Helwig State Farm Insurance office is closed to walk-ins.
- The Arc of Putnam County’s Adult Day Training programs
- Visitation to the Arc of Putnam County
- Welaka Town Council Meeting scheduled Friday is canceled