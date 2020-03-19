List of cancellations due to coronavirus

Canceled events/operations in area due to coronavirus:

  • Birds, Bees, Native Plants and Trees Festival in Melrose
  • Bostwick Blueberry Festival
  • City of Palatka events, including commission meetings and city recreation programs
  • Clay County Fair 
  • Clay Electric office lobby
  • Crescent City Catfish Festival 
  • Crescent City’s Spring Fling 
  • Democratic Women's Club of the Lakes Area in Melrose on March 26
  • Events at St. John River State College’s Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park
  • Family Freedom Fest on Saturday
  • First Presbyterian Church of Palatka’s Lenten concert series
  • Grace and Truth Women of Judah department's Spring ‘What’s Next Workshop’ 2020 on March 28. 
  • Hermits Cove Community Center in Satsuma closed until further notice
  • Hudson/Georgic-Pacific retirees luncheon scheduled April 9.
  • Interlachen Community Center events
  • Kiwanis Club annual barbecue to benefit Rodeheaver Boys Ranch
  • Lift Putnam’s Gala
  • Monday Night Jam session in Interlachen
  • Palatka Art League’s Art Lab
  • Palatka South class of 1975 reunion
  • Palatka High School’s field trip to the National Hot Rod Association Gatornationals
  • Palatka High School’s field trip to New York has been canceled
  • Palatka Senior High School mini reunion for the class of 1962
  • Purple Plum Playhouse’s production of “Disorder in the Court” scheduled for April
  • Purple Plum Playhouse theater group from Crescent City has canceled all upcoming productions.
  • Putnam County Chamber of Commerce functions until at least March 31
  • Putnam Democratic Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and moved to an online location.
  • Putnam County Fair
  • Putnam County Historical Society’s monthly meeting on Saturday
  • Putnam County School District classes at least through April 15
  • Putnam County Library System programs
  • Putnam-Howe Memorial Fundraiser Walk on April 4 is canceled
  • Palatka Railroad Preservation Society’s monthly Browning Railroad Museum Open House
  • Rotary Club of Palatka’s 24th Annual Blood Screening
  • Spring Fling Dinner Theater in Crescent City
  • St. Ambrose Spring Fair in Elkton
  • St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Fourth Friday for Life
  • Susan Helwig State Farm Insurance office is closed to walk-ins.
  • The Arc of Putnam County’s Adult Day Training programs
  • Visitation to the Arc of Putnam County
  • Welaka Town Council Meeting scheduled Friday is canceled

 