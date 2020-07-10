Living with COVID-19: ‘My faith is in God’

Subhead
County man recovering after contracting virus
-
Ed Killebrew, who contracted COVID-19, with his wife, Wendy. Killebrew said Thursday he’s remaining optimistic as he recovers from the virus.
-
Ed Killebrew speaks during a Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting last month.
A Bardin man slowly recovering from contracting COVID-19 said while the virus isn’t a death sentence, it’s important to stay safe and optimistic.
Ed Killebrew, who runs Servpro of Putnam County with…
