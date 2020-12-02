Local groups raise money for Giving Tuesday

Body

The start of December kicked off a season of giving in Putnam County as Giving Tuesday invited residents to donate to local nonprofit organizations.

The global event invited people around the world to unite and “use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal,” according to the movement’s Facebook page.

Organizations such as Keep Putnam Beautiful, Bread of Life and Feed the Need of Putnam County invited residents to give back to the community.

Denise Bramlitt, executive director of Feed the Need, said the organization set a large goal of $25,000 but raising money wasn’t the organization’s biggest priority. She expected the group to raise close to a quarter of its goal Tuesday.

“Our goal is to raise awareness to hunger in Putnam County students,” she said. “… Even if we don’t reach our goal, we will reach our goal– if that makes sense.”

Feed the Need was working to buy potted meat products with the money to combat hunger throughout countywide hunger.

People can still donate through feedtheneedofputnam.org or by dropping goods off at Bramlitt Plumbing. Checks can be made out to Feed the Need of Putnam County.

Donations can still also be made to Bread of Life through the organization’s Facebook page, by dropping off items to 123 S. Second St. in Palatka or by mailing donations to P.O.Box 1183, Palatka, FL 32178.

“We would appreciate any donation,” Community Resource Liaison Kimberly Daley said in a message.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bread of Life received $3,600 of its $4,500 goal and the donations will be used to help provide meals to anybody in need.

Keep Putnam Beautiful Executive Director Nicole Grace said she never participated in the event before but decided to give it a try this year. For Giving Tuesday, she tried to raise $500 for the organization, which helps keep the county spruced up.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, $330 had been raised.

“(It was a) great opportunity to stretch into other areas through the internet to reach individual donors that we otherwise might not touch with our mission at Keep Putnam Beautiful,” Grace said in a message. “We honestly were thrilled with the response.”

