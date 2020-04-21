Making Distancing Easier

Body

Having to self-isolate and social distance may be hard for many Putnam County residents, but for Arc of Putnam County visitors, it’s heartbreaking, confusing and frustrating.

Kathie Kelley, supervisor at the Palm Avenue location, said because being apart from some of her favorite people was so hard, the Arc started making face masks as a way to give back to the community.

The Arc’s Palm Avenue facility is a center designed for people who are developmentally disabled and provides hands-on activities, work training and a second family. However, it’s more than a day center for consumers, who made Arc part of their daily routine before coronavirus struck.

Kelley said she misses seeing everyone who would come to Arc before the pandemic.

“It’s hard on them. It’s hard on us,” she said.

Many consumers who went to the center were confused as to why they could no longer see their favorite employees or friends.

As a way to keep Arc patrons involved, Kelley said she and other volunteers drive around to hand out pieces of masks for everyone who came to the center to help. Volunteers make sure to take safety precautions by wearing masks and gloves.

“They were kind of excited when we decided we were going to make masks to help our local sheriff’s office,” Kelley said. “This is kind of our giving back moment.”

Kelley said they try to get everyone involved with a little part of the mask and she and other volunteers will sew the masks once the pieces are cut out.

As of Friday, 247 masks had been made for Arc staff and at least 65 masks are being donated to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

“This is definitely something we’re appreciative of because deputies will be able to use these off duty,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Allison Waters-Merritt said.

The deputies will not use the masks on duty because they are required to wear N-95 masks for work, but can use the Arc’s masks for essential grocery shopping and to give to family members.

Kelley said she is planning on delivering masks to the sheriff’s office by April 24.

“The people that we serve have such a desire to give back to the community,” said Kari Bates, the executive director for the Arc of Putnam County. “They aren’t just recipients of good, they’re givers of good.”

As Kelley got to see some of her consumers as she passed out mask materials, they squealed with joy and said they couldn’t wait for the virus to be over.

“I miss you so much,” one person said to Kelley. “I really love you.”

Kelley said it was painful and sad to hear knowing they couldn’t be together like before, but she reassured the people she saw they would be reunited soon enough.

“It’s really important for our consumers because they’re giving back to the people we tell them daily are looking out for their best interests,” Kelley said. “You think of how hard it is for us. … Times that by 100.”