March of Dimes Steps Up to raise funds virtually

Body

A local March of Dimes fundraising event that brings out about 300 Putnam County residents each year has been canceled because of the need to social distance.

But local residents still wanting to give can still do so through a new virtual campaign.

The March for Babies, a 3-mile charity walk scheduled to take place May 9 at Riverfront Park, has been called off amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraising event was organized by March of Dimes, a national nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of babies and mothers through advocacy, research and programs.

Instead of hosting in-person walks this year, March of Dimes is raising funds through its virtual Step Up! Campaign, whch allows participants to track their steps through the Charity Miles mobile app while asking for donations.

“Many life events like prom, birthday parties and sporting events are being postponed,” said Tammy Dygert, March of Dimes’ executive director of market development. “The one life event that cannot be postponed is childbirth, so we are stepping up. And that’s what this new campaign is all about.”

She said the fundraising will culminate with an online celebration May 15.

According to Dygert, March of Dimes raised $60 million in 2019 through 250 March for Babies events. This would have been the 50th year the organization hosted March for Babies, and Putnam County has participated in nearly every one.

Dygert said the Putnam County School District has been especially active in its philanthropy throughout the half-century.

“The school system is very involved in raising funds for March of Dimes,” Superintendent Rick Surrency said.

Surrency was named the 2020 Putnam County March for Babies chairman due to the district’s support toward March of Dimes last year. He said the school district raised about $24,000 of the county’s $65,000 donation to the organization in 2019.

Despite March for Babies being canceled, Surrency said the school district is still raising funds for March of Dimes. Surrency said his goal is to raise $70,000 for the organization, and he is looking for local sponsors to donate and people to participate in Step Up!

“This virus is taking place and putting a lot of restrictions on us, but babies with birth defects and mothers still have the same needs,” Surrency said. “That does not go away, and we as a community still need to reach out and help those who cannot help themselves.”

Several March of Dimes officials share Surrency’s sentiment and said the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more crucial for mothers and babies to receive the care they require.

“There is an urgent need due to the COVID-19 pandemic to support families with a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and ensure that moms-to-be have the latest health information to protect themselves and their infants,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, senior vice president and chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes.

For more information on how to donate and participate in the March of Dimes Step Up! campaign, visit marchforbabies.org.