Medical offices offering virus tests in 3 locations

Coronavirus testing arrived in Putnam County and anyone exhibiting symptoms is eligible for testing.

Express Medical Group offices will provide testing, where people don’t need to leave their car. CEO George Kastroulis said people experiencing symptoms can call 326-0575. Tests are being done by taking a DNA swab.

There is no cost for screening, but a doctor evaluation is required, Kastroulis said. Test results come back in 48 hours and people tested must self-isolate until the results are back in case they have the virus.

“Anybody can really get tested now. They don’t have to be our patients and that’s the beauty of the urgent care,” he said. “We’re very thankful to be able to provide this service.”

The medical group also offers “telehealth services,” meaning patients can connect with doctors via video chat for family practice and urgent care needs.

Most insurance is accepted, but telehealth visits are $80 without insurance.

“We realize that our neighbors need access to the best medical care while, at the same time, need to maintain social isolation. That is why we have invested in the technological infrastructure to support visits with a provider from the comfort of your own home,” said Dr. John Milanick, owner of Express Medical Group.

Routine visits, medication fills, lab reviews, referrals and screening exams can all be done through the telehealth services.

Express family care, urgent care and imaging center offices remain open in Putnam County. All patients and staff are screened before entering and offices are sanitized.

Offices are located at 300 S. Main St. in Crescent City, 6500 Crill Ave. in Palatka and 6300 St. Johns Ave. in Palatka.

“We wanted to find a way to make sure we could care for our patients,” Kastroulis said. “We wanted a way to conveniently reach the patients without them having to break social isolation.”

As of Thursday evening, Putnam County’s positive coronavirus cases were at 14 but no deaths have been reported locally. There have been 339 people tested in the county with 320 negative cases and five pending, according to floridadisaster.org.

The total number of cases in Florida was 9,008 and 144 people died statewide, as of Thursday evening. Six people have died in Clay County, with one person in Flagler County and two people in St. Johns County having died from the virus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide executive order Wednesday mandating everyone stay home unless to conduct essential business including grocery shopping or health needs. The order went into effect 12:01 a.m. today.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach addressed the stay-at-home order Thursday in a video with County Commission Chairman Terry Turner.

“We will not have checkpoints and you will not be stopped for going to the store to buy essential goods, going to work or attending medical appointments,” DeLoach said.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and stay home when possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Large social gatherings are to be avoided, but DeLoach said video chatting with family is a great way to stay in contact during this time.

“We’ll work with everyone and get through this and emerge stronger than ever before,” DeLoach said.

Residents are encouraged to call the Putnam County hotline for coronavirus questions at 329-1904. It is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.