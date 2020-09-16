Melrose suspect planned additional deaths

Subhead Wilson tells witness plan included killing victims’ mother, younger brother

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials investigate at the scene in Melrose where two young brothers were slain Aug. 26.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach talks about the deaths of brothers Tayten and Robert Baker last month.

Authorities gave more insight into the murder of two Melrose boys, including the suspect planning additional deaths, according to an arrest warrant released by State Attorney’s Office. A witness…