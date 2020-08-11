A Moment to Remember

Subhead
After long wait, Q.I. Roberts graduates finally receive their diplomas
Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School graduates get ready for their graduation ceremony Saturday.Principal Joe Theobold said 63 students walked. “They’ve been through a lot,but they have responded with great spirit, kindness and patience,” Theobold said.
Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School graduates take their place on the field Saturday as they wait for the ceremony to begin.
Graduates from Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School file onto the field prior to Saturday night’s graduation ceremony at Palatka High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
A Q.I. Roberts graduate receives his diploma Saturday.
A Q.I. Roberts graduate receives his diploma Saturday.
Graduates get ready for the graduation ceremony.
Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School students Audresha Smith and Layla Jones inside the Fred P. Green Gymnasium prior to their graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School Principal Joe Theobold waves a school flag during graduation next to student Justin Asbell, pictured at the podium.
Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School graduates finally received their diplomas at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday despite the coronavirus and a bout of thunder near the end of the ceremony.
