A Moment to Remember

Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School graduates get ready for their graduation ceremony Saturday.Principal Joe Theobold said 63 students walked. “They’ve been through a lot,but they have responded with great spirit, kindness and patience,” Theobold said.

Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School graduates take their place on the field Saturday as they wait for the ceremony to begin.

Graduates from Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School file onto the field prior to Saturday night’s graduation ceremony at Palatka High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

A Q.I. Roberts graduate receives his diploma Saturday.

Graduates get ready for the graduation ceremony.

Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School students Audresha Smith and Layla Jones inside the Fred P. Green Gymnasium prior to their graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium.