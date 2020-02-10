Mueller wins Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns

Body

Paul Mueller captured the 2020 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite Series on the St. Johns River on Monday, catching a total weight of 47 pounds, 6 ounces over three days.

Mueller, who is from Naugatuck, Conn., earned the top prize of $101,000 for his second career Elite Series victory.

Palatka's Cliff Prince finished fourth, catching 16 pounds Monday for a three-day total of 41.6. The original field of 88 anglers was cut to 20 for Monday's final round.

Wind advisories from the National Weather Service postponed the tournament Thursday and Friday.