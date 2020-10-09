New Name, New Attitude

Subhead New owners aim to right the ship with nursing home

Windsor Care and Rehab Human Resources Director Kim Blackwelder and Administrator Bruce McCorkle smile beneath their masks Thursday outside the care facility formerly known as Crestwood Nursing Center.

“Heroes Work Here” beams brightly at Windsor Care and Rehab in Palatka on Thursday afternoon.

The start of the month brought a new name, administration and bright possibilities to a Palatka nursing home. Windsor Care and Rehab, formerly known as Crestwood Nursing Center, finalized documents…