A New Twist on Halloween

Fun still to be had despite virus worries

  • Johnathan Garcia and other volunteers dress up Saturday and take pictures with local children ahead of Halloween.
    Johnathan Garcia and other volunteers dress up Saturday and take pictures with local children ahead of Halloween.
  • Volunteers hand out Halloween costumes to Putnam County children Saturday at the Palatka riverfront.
    Volunteers hand out Halloween costumes to Putnam County children Saturday at the Palatka riverfront.
  • Skyla Chausse is celebrating her first Halloween by taking a bite out of her pumpkin.
    Skyla Chausse is celebrating her first Halloween by taking a bite out of her pumpkin.
Coronavirus scares may have spooked away some Halloween activities this year, but not all fall fun in Putnam County is gone. From festivals to trunk-or-treating, events across Putnam County are…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.