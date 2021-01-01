New Year’s baby tradition broken for 1st time

Crescent City resident Shelby Hirinak holds her New Year’s baby, Gabrian Hirinak, on Jan. 1, 2020. He was the last New Year’s baby born in the maternity ward of Putnam Community Medical Center.

Ringing in the new year brings many traditions, but one Putnam Community Medical Center tradition likely won’t happen now that we’ve rung in the new year. There will be no first baby of the new…