No suspect identified in fatal shooting

The property at 154 Lettie Lane in Palatka is still roped off Thursday after gunshots were heard Wednesday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old Joesph Rigdon, who was found at the property and lived nearby.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Wednesday night fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Palatka man.
Deputies responded to gunshot reports at 154 Lettie Lane in Palatka, where they…
