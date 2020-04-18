Officials urge unity, caution in virus fight

Body

By Sarah Cavacini

and Wayne Smith

Palatka Daily News

scavacini@palatkadailynews.com

wsmith@palatkadailynews.com

The number of Putnam County coronavirus cases surpassed 50 by 6 p.m. Friday, with more than 900 people in the county having been tested, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In a video from local officials, Mary Garcia, administrator for the department’s Putnam County branch, maintained social distancing, personal hygiene and avoiding crowds are the best practices to prevent virus spread.

The number of cases in Putnam climbed to 52 by Friday evening, but only one death has been reported in the county since the virus pandemic began.

“We’re still at our steady state of testing,” Garcia said. “We anticipate our numbers to keep going up.”

The latest update from floridadisaster.org reported 982 people have been tested and 930 of those tests were negative.

“The projections I’ve seen show a massive increase by May 3,” Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill said. “If we get to a place where we can get back to a sense of a little more normalcy, it’s going to take cooperation from everybody.”

The virus is not only affecting the older population in Putnam County, but the younger population, too.

The youngest case in Putnam is a 6-year-old boy and the oldest case is an 82-year-old woman.

“Remember that this virus doesn’t discriminate against age, sex or race,” Hill said.

According to the state, there are 27 cases in Palatka, 12 in East Palatka, nine in Interlachen, two in Satsuma, one in Crescent City and one in Welaka.

“Following our board meeting Tuesday, staff have been working with many of our community (members) to develop sound and reasonable plans to reopen Putnam County when that direction is given by the governor,” County Commission Chairman Terry Turner said.

While no such plans have been made, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will base the decision to reopen the state upon President Donald Trump’s recommendations.

St. Johns County decided Friday to open beaches 6 a.m. – noon daily and Duval County will have beaches open 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Although some changes are occurring, Garcia said Florida has not reached the peak number of coronavirus cases and doesn’t expect to see it until mid-May.

“Everyone of us has our own responsibility to not pass this virus,” she said.

By Friday evening, COVID-19 cases in Florida climbed to 24,753 with 726 deaths statewide.

“Make no mistake. Things are going to change,” Palatka Police Chief Jason Shaw said. “I ask for your patience as we move from one phase of this health crisis and return to a way of life that will be different for us all until we can eradicate COVID-19.”