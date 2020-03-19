Online, home classes planned for K-12; SJR State extending break

Body

Putnam County students won’t return to schools until at least April 15 but will begin online and home learning at the end of this month.

After meeting with district leadership on Wednesday, Superintendent Rick Surrency announced the Putnam County School District will begin classes online March 30.

“Putnam County has a plan to ensure our students, whether they’re at home or in class, will receive quality instruction,” Surrency said.

According to Surrency, the school district’s instruction continuity plan isn’t finished yet, but school administrators will go to the district office next week to finalize instruction plans for students.

Surrency said the school district is also working on a plan for employees to return to work.

“I ask for your patience and understanding during this time as we venture into uncharted territory,” Surrency said. “We are committed to making this situation as normal as we possibly can for our community.”

Similarly, St. Johns River State College is figuring out when and how employees will return to work. SJR State President Joe Pickens said employees will be informed how to proceed before March 30.

According to Pickens, employees who work in maintenance, payroll and human resources will be asked to return to campus possibly March 30.

“We are limiting the employees to what’s necessary, but there are some functions that have to occur,” Pickens said.

SJR State’s spring break, which was scheduled to end March 25, has been extended to March 30.

According to Pickens, all SJR State courses will remain online for the rest of the semester. Pickens said all spring college-sponsored athletic events have been canceled by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

In addition to sports, Pickens said all college-sponsored events scheduled to take place at SJR State’s Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park are canceled through April 30.

“The plans for how we are going to function are currently being worked on,” Pickens said.