Palatka to discuss Halloween event, large event rentals

A first responder hands out candy to a line of children at last year’s Trunk or Treat at Palatka Mall.

Members of American Legion Bert Hodge Post 45 present colors during last year’s Veteran’s Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Palatka riverfront.

Palatka officials will discuss having parades, offering special event rentals in city buildings and conducting Halloween events safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the city commission meeting 6 p.m…