Phase 2: State moves forward ‘step-by-step’

Body

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday – the same day Putnam County reported no new coronavirus cases – bars and pubs could reopen to 50% capacity starting Friday.

Most Florida counties will transition to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening on Friday with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Under the order, bars, nightclubs and pubs can reopen at half-capacity, restaurants can reopen to full capacity, gyms and fitness centers can operate at full capacity, large venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls should operate at 50% capacity and tattoo shops and tanning salons can reopen with distancing guidelines.

“The virus isn’t gone. We’re testing a lot,” DeSantis said in a press conference Wednesday. “I think we have an opportunity to continue to move forward in a safe, step-by-step approach. … I think it’s the right way to go forward.”

Local bars are already preparing to open Friday and owners are looking forward to being back in business.

Tiffany Lyon, one owner of Steamboat Willies at 309 St. Johns Ave. in Palatka, confirmed the Outback Beer Garden is planned to reopen Friday.

“We’re trying to hash out plans for everything,” Lyon said. “If (today’s protest) is peaceful, then we will proceed Friday with opening our Outback Beer Garden. If it becomes chaotic, we may push the Outback opening into early next week.”

Lyon also said Steamboat Willies is being remodeled to serve food and be non-smoking. A soft opening could happen next week, she said.

Dean’s Still Package and Liquor will also reopen Friday, but their liquor store remained open through the coronavirus closures.

Under the Phase 2 guidelines, restaurants can allow people to sit at the bars in their establishments, too.

People 65 years or older and people with underlying health conditions are still encouraged to limit social interactions and take extra precautions to avoid exposure. Everyone should avoid interacting with groups of 50 or more people and should not eat in a restaurant with more than 10 people, according to the order.

The county remained at 154 coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County. The department reported 3,931 people had been tested since the outbreak began, with 3.9% of cases returning positive.

In Florida, 58,764 cases have been reported since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with 2,566 deaths statewide, according to floridadisaster.org. Six virus-related deaths have been reported in Putnam since March.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam County, continued to urge residents to take precautions against the virus.

“We continue to urge the public to take this virus seriously by staying at home and if you have to go out, wear a mask if at all possible,” Garcia said in an email. “Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, practice social distancing and avoid groups of 10 or more people.”

David Griffin, owner of Uncork & Unwind Craft Beer and Wine Lounge at 114 S. Second St. in Palatka, said he already arranged the tables for social distancing guidelines and will use medical grade cleaning supplies to sanitize the lounge. People must sit to be served, according to DeSantis’ guidelines, and Griffin said he is taking away bar seating to ensure guests will be a safe distance from each other.

His wife, Kathy Griffin, owns the connecting gift store, Lady Bug’s Gift Shoppe, and she was happy to be able to reopen Friday at full capacity.

“We’re ready to welcome everyone back,” David Griffin said. “We’re going to open (the bar) Friday with limited capacity. … We’re ready to open up already.”

DeSantis, who has promoted a three-phase reopening plan, said Wednesday the state would “inch” into the second phase “in a way that’s very, very measured.”

The announcement covers 64 of the state’s 67 counties and came after the virus pushed the state’s unemployment rate to 12.9 percent in April, representing an estimated 1.218 million Floridians qualifying as unemployed. DeSantis appeared at Universal Orlando, where passholders started to be allowed into the theme park Wednesday in advance of a public opening on Friday.

The first phase started on May 4 by allowing restaurants and retail businesses to open at 25 percent indoor occupancy and for medical facilities to again schedule elective surgeries. Gyms, barbershops and hair salons joined the reopening in the following weeks, with the South Florida counties also being included.

Calls have been increasing for DeSantis to reopen bars, which include nightclubs and social clubs. Among the requests have come from clubs that serve military veterans, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and AMVETS.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.