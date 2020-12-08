Pitching in for a Good Cause

Body

Rotary Club of Palatka members spent their Saturday sprucing up the Water Works Environmental Education Center in Palatka.

Water Works volunteers and Rotarians mulched walkways, installed signs, removed brush and filled in pavers at the nature hub, 1101 Whitewater Drive.

Shann Purinton was one of three volunteers for the education center who spoke Saturday about beginning gardening. She said Water Works is a place for gardening, learning about water conservation and teaching the public.

“Members of the Rotary Club of Palatka wanted to do a service-oriented project that would enhance the community and would also promote club fellowship,” Purinton said. “… Our community is truly blessed with an abundance of natural resources and caring volunteers.”

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the center with school field trips having been canceled, but volunteers were able to make videos that reached more than 800 kids.

“As sad as we were, in a way, we have reached out to more students than ever,” Purinton said.

Water Works volunteers taught second-graders about gopher tortoises, celebrated Earth Day with a new kiosk in April and are still available to offer tours to the public.

Purinton said Water Works is a place for not only learning, but where people can enjoy nature. The center is open 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. the first Sunday of every month or residents can call 325-9598 to make an appointment.

