Subhead Parents have until July 1 to decide which Palatka school children will attend

Mellon Elementary School students board buses after school concluded Thursday. Mellon is slated to close at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students at Mellon Elementary School will be reassigned to three different schools at the end of this school year. Putnam County School District’s recently-adopted 10-year plan calls for five…