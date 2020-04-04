Plasma sought from recovered virus patients

Body

Plasma donations from coronavirus patients who have recovered are needed at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to potentially help people currently suffering from COVID-19.

Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth district community development coordinator, said the technique was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and has been used in the past to help patients recover from other illnesses.

Plasma would be collected from the recovered patients and be sent to hospitals to help people currently infected.

“(The FDA) believes this will help people suffering from COVID-19,” Bialeck said. “What we’re trying to find right now are the potential donors.”

People can donate if they had coronavirus and had no symptoms after 14 days and tested negative by a lab. People who have had no symptoms 28 days after contracting the virus can also donate plasma.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Bialeck said. “Hopefully, it’s going to help alleviate a lot of the suffering that’s going on right now. Everyone is hoping that there’s going to be some sort of treatment that will help people.”

People who wish to donate can email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.