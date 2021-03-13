Pomona Park celebrates 31 years as Tree City

Pomona Park Councilmember Patricia Mead reads a statement for the town’s 2021 Arbor Day celebration Friday as Mayor Joseph Svingala stands near a red cedar planted in front of the town’s community center.

POMONA PARK – The town celebrated its 31st Arbor Day ceremony Friday by planting a 12-foot red cedar in front of the Pomona Park Community Center. A crowd of about 15 people gathered at the center…