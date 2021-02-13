Prince enters final day 4th

Body

Cliff Prince said his friends kept telling him his time to win is now.

The Palatka pro will have that chance Sunday at the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at The St. Johns River as his 21-pound, 1-ounce, five-fish catch has moved him into fourth place officially at 53 pounds, 9 ounces, in prime position to win his first championship.

Meanwhile, Patrick Walters of South Carolina leaped from 10th place to first after a 26-pound, 7-ounce day that gave him the lead at 58 pounds, 10 ounces - 3 ounces ahead of Greg Hackney, who moved up from third to second place. Derek Hudnall is in third place at 53-9, breaking the tiebreaker with Prince because he had a bigger day of catches in the event.

The top 10 pros advanced to Sunday's finale in the season-opening Elite Series Event.

The tournament culminates with the 3 p.m. weigh-in Sunday at the Palatka Riverfront.