Products of Putnam

Local school leaders celebrated students of the past and discussed the future of on-campus learning Tuesday during their first in-person meeting in months.

During the Putnam County School District board meeting, officials recognized the honorees of the second annual Product of Putnam program, which shines a light on people who graduated from local high schools and give back to the county.

Like last year, there are seven recipients representing different areas of service. But unlike last year, where the winners were honored at their alma maters’ graduation ceremony, this year’s honorees’ names and reasons for winning were simply read aloud at the school board meeting.

“They have all been contacted,” said Felicia Cahan, the district’s public information officer. “They do know they are the winner of the awards. They’ll be recognized later at our graduation ceremonies.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s high school graduations that would have been in May have been postponed to August.

This year’s Product of Putnam recipients are George DeLoach for agriculture; Ed Killebrew, business; Sara Manning Hebert, education; Lisa R. Foerster, health care; Calvin Murray, industrial manufacturing; Erick Kuleski, public service; and Eddie Parcher, community service.

Superintendent Rick Surrency said he plans for the school board to recognize Product of Putnam winners at the July 14 school board meeting. In the meantime, he commended the honorees and noted how difficult it was to select a winner in each category.

“As you know, (the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce) board of directors votes on this … and it’s a very long list,” Surrency said. “For those who come back and give back and work in this county, it says a lot.”

Board members also congratulated the seven winners, saying it is great when Putnam graduates gave back to their communities.

They expressed regret the Product of Putnam winners – and, for that matter, recent high school graduates and scholarship winners – were not able to take part in traditional celebrations. But if the district is allowed to host graduation ceremonies, Product of Putnam winners, class of 2020 graduates and others will be recognized in August, board members said.

“I think it’s quite an honor when people in your community recognize you for things you would do anyway,” board member Holly Pickens said of the Product of Putnam honorees.

As the school district looks forward to the possibility of hosting graduation, officials are also looking ahead to how the 2020-2021 school year will be carried out.

Surrency brought up the School Reopening Task Force, which met for the first time Monday to discuss options for reopening Putnam campuses for the upcoming school year.

Because of coronavirus, the district closed campuses in March and finished the school year doing distance learning. It’s up to the task force to recommend whether to reopen district classrooms 100%, continue distance learning or pursue other options.

But it will be up to the school board – or Surrency, whose emergency executive power was extended during Tuesday’s meeting – to decide which route to take before Aug. 10, the first day of school.

“We will probably come back to you at sometime … because I want to keep you abreast of what’s going on,” Surrency said. “It is the beginning of the process. Between now and the first part of August, a lot of things can happen.”

The 20-person task force must consider a variety of factors, Surrency said, including bus routes, sanitizing methods and how students and teachers will maintain 6-foot social distancing.

Surrency looked up records from 1918 when the nation was battling the Spanish Flu. During that time, the district took a month off, allowed some high schools to continue teaching to meet hours requirements and carefully weighed options before letting students resume classes on campuses.

“I’m a former teacher in history, and I pulled up the board minutes from 1918 … because I wanted to find out what the school board did the last time we had a pandemic,” Surrency said. “As you know, we had to close schools back then for about a month. … So we’re reliving a lot of the same stuff they did back then. They just didn’t have laptops.”

The task force will meet 4–6 p.m. Thursday at Kelley Smith Elementary School.