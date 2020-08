Subhead Wells concerned about people from other areas disrupting Aug. 8 event

Protest organizers Dar’Nesha Leonard and Tevel Adams explain why they’re fighting for the removal of the Confederate monument at the Putnam County Courthouse.

Organizers of a peaceful protest planned for Aug. 8 in Palatka said Friday they expected more than 200 counterprotesters to attend Organizers Dar’Nesha Leonard and Tevel Adams said the expected…