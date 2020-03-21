From the Publisher: Coping with COVID-19 in Putnam County

Body

This is real. It is not an exercise or a test.

COVID-19, known as coronavirus, has struck the United States and Florida with a vengeance. The first case in Putnam County was reported Friday night.

Whether you believe the restrictions under which we now live are necessary or frivolous, they are mandated and have the force of law. We should all accept this new normal in the hopes that compliance by everyone will shorten the lifespan of COVID-19 in our state, save lives and hasten the return of life as before.

Like you, the Palatka Daily News and all who work here are affected. Also like you, we are resolved to do everything we can to make this time better for our fellow Putnam County residents and Palatka Daily News readers.

Your hometown newspaper will continue to cover the coronavirus and its impact here until there are no more coronavirus concerns in Putnam County. You can find the coverage of this and the rest of what’s going on in Putnam in our print, online and social media platforms.

In the public interest, all COVID-19 coverage is free online at www.palatkadailynews.com. Whether a subscriber or not, if you go to our website and click on stories about coronavirus you will be able to read them in full. Stories and updates are also posted on our Facebook page: facebook.com/palatkadailynews.

We like to say that every issue of the Daily News is like adding another chapter to Putnam County’s history.

History. That’s what this pandemic will be one day, too.

Thank you for reading the Palatka Daily News.