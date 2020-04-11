Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting will be streamed live on YouTube

Body

The Putnam County Board of Commissioners is going digital 9 a.m. Tuesday for its first regularly-scheduled meeting in a little over a month.

The meeting, the group’s first since March 10, will be streamed on YouTube and can be accessed via main.putnam-fl.com or Facebook.com/PutnamCountyFlorida.

“We feel this format and process is best to protect everyone from the COVID-19 virus while getting done the needed business of the County,” Chairman Terry Turner said in a statement.

Public comment is encouraged, but residents need to send comments to BOCCmeetingcomments@putnam-fl.com before the meeting. Comments must include the resident’s name, address and phone number.

Board members plan to consider the extension of Turner’s authority during coronavirus. If the item passes, he would be able to cancel county meetings and extend Putnam County’s state of emergency weekly until Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency ends.

The commissioners could also approve a bid of $1.8 million for road resurfacing projects.

“The work shall consist of, but not limited to, milling existing pavement of designated roads and resurfacing of existing paved roads approximately a total of 13.55 miles on 21 roads on various locations of Putnam County,” according to county documents.

The roads include Old San Mateo Road, Cedar Creek Road, Pine Forest Circle and Mood Road South, among others.

The board is also considering amending the budget for a drainage project on Lake Susan Drive and amending the budget for a culvert project at Rodeheaver Boys Ranch.

For questions about the meeting, call Laura Parsons at 329-0207 or email laura.parsons@putnam-fl.com.