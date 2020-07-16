Railroad project ramps up in Palatka

Subhead Repairs at Reid Street crossing start July 23

Improvements to the railroad crossing on Reid Street are scheduled to begin next week.

The walkway to the Amtrak train station in Palatka will be repaved as part of Operation Stride that begins July 23.

Look for traffic to be a little more congested on Reid Street in downtown Palatka starting next week. Beginning July 23, state Department of Transportation improvements to the railroad crossing on…