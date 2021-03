Subhead Retailer, restaurant among new area businesses opening

Discount retailer Five Below in Palatka opened Sunday and is set for a grand opening Friday.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant opened Tuesday next to Firehouse Subs on State Road 19 in Palatka.

Positively Putnam FL

A Mexican food chain and a discount retailer opened their doors in Palatka this week after months of waiting. Salsas Mexican Restaurant opened Tuesday on State Road 19 next to Firehouse Subs, which…