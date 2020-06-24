Ready for the Party

Body

The Republican National Convention is coming to Jacksonville in August and Putnam County officials are hoping for tourism opportunities to lure attendees southward for a visit to the Gem City.

Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Jones said she is prepared to advertise all the county’s tourism attractions with the hope people attending the convention will see the area.

“We’re going to take advantage of the opportunity,” Jones said. “In our current environment today, people might choose to stay outside of the more crowded areas and look for places like Putnam County, Baker County or Clay County to come in and out of.”

Jones said this is a great opportunity to capitalize on the large number of people coming to North Florida for the convention, which takes place Aug. 24-27.

“We all need to lead in that recovery charge. So, when an opportunity comes, you don’t just stand and watch it go by,” she said.

Stephen Feibelman, owner of Young Outfitters in Palatka, said he would love to see tourists come to the area, shop his outdoors store and rent kayaks for river excursions.

“That would be great. (Hampton Inn) is right here and we get business from the hotel now and then,” Feibelman said. “That would be nice.”

Sam Carr, president of the Bartram Trail Society of Florida, said there’s a lot the county could do if tourists visit. He said with hotels, fish camps and recreational sites, Putnam County has plenty of activities to keep people busy.

“We don’t invite people to town very well. That’s our downfall here,” Carr said. “We’re not used to that. That’s what we need to cultivate in Putnam County as a destination location mentality.”

Palatka is known as the “Bass Capital of the World” with fishing areas such as the Rodman Reservoir, numerous lakes and the St. Johns and Ocklawaha rivers. The county has three forests, eight paddling trails for kayakers, four marinas and six conservation areas.

Palatka was also designated a Trail Town in January 2019. A plethora of hiking and cycling trails and other tourism possibilities bolster the designation.

“We need to get our act together and have activities (tourists) can do,” Carr said.

He suggested boat tours, tours of Palatka’s murals or even day trips on the water.

Kraig McLane, vice chairman of the Waterways and Trails Committee, said he thought the trails and guided fishing tours would be appealing to tourists who may visit during August.

McLane said one possibility would be hosting a bike tour because he is able to rent a bus holding 32 bikes and passengers.

“I think anything that’s outdoor-based would be compatible with the COVID-19 scenario,” McLane said. “I think those kind of activities and promoting the resources we have would be attainable.”

Feibelman said convention attendees may want to get away from the big city and experience a different side of the state.

“If they’re really traveling, it might be nice to experience actual Florida, you know,” Feibelman said. “Get out of the hustle and bustle.”

Chamber Chairman Charlie Douglas agrees Putnam County might be able to attract some visitors from those planning to attend the convention.

“We have people who might not want to stay right downtown and want to go to an outlying community,” Douglas said.

“We will certainly welcome anyone who would like to come here and consume goods and services while they’re here.

“And to give more exposure to the county. We have a lot of assets to showcase and to offer, and the more folks we can have to see Putnam County for the first time, you never know what that might lead to.”