Remains found but ID yet to be determined

  • A Florida Department of Law Enforcement truck leaves the site in Crescent City where human remains were discovered Saturday.
    A Florida Department of Law Enforcement truck leaves the site in Crescent City where human remains were discovered Saturday.
  • Nyeisha Nelson, 20
    Nyeisha Nelson, 20
  • Law enforcement officials walk toward the site in Crescent City where human remains were discovered Saturday.
    Law enforcement officials walk toward the site in Crescent City where human remains were discovered Saturday.
CRESCENT CITY — A multi-day investigation into a Fruitland woman reported missing last week hinges on autopsy results of human remains discovered Saturday about 4 miles from where the woman’s car was…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.