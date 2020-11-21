Residents in uproar over unpaved roads

-
Residents of St. Johns Riverside Estates stand on Creekside Road after county workers grated the street.
Potholes line Edgewater Road in Satsuma, and residents are asking the Putnam County Board of Commissioners to smooth out the ruts.
SATSUMA – Cars lurch and jostle when driving down pothole-laden dirt roads in St. Johns Riverside Estates, and the brutal roads are a problem spanning across at least three decades, one resident said…
