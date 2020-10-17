Reunited and It Feels So Good

William Hines leans in as close as possible to his wife, Ann Hines, on Friday at Windsor Care and Rehab in Palatka.

Julie Byers hugs her grandfather, Burcell Donoho, through a plastic protective barrier Friday after not being able to see him for months because of coronavirus precautions.

Jim Donoho hugs his father, Burcell Donoho, through a plastic protective barrier Friday afternoon at Windsor Care and Rehab after months of not being able to visit him because of COVID-19 concerns.