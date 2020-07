Subhead Simple but vital advice for staying safe on the water

Life jackets are crucial in keeping boaters safe on the water. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Denis Jones leads the agency’s marine unit and says he wanted to see people wear life jackets more often.

Life jackets, flotation devices and simple etiquette can go a long way to ensure boaters get on and off the water safely. Putnam County boasts a considerable section of the St. Johns River for…