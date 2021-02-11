School district alters plan, will spare Melrose

Protesters against closing Melrose Elementary School gather in front of Putnam County School District headquarters last month.

Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Thomas Bolling addresses Putnam County School District board members Wednesday afternoon about changes to the district’s revitalization plans. Board member Jane Crawford appeared on a monitor.

Melrose Elementary School has been spared. Putnam County School District officials announced at a Jan. 7 workshop a sweeping, 10-year plan to close five schools at the end of this academic year and…