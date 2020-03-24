School district preps for online courses

Body

While students around the state enjoy a second week of spring break, the Putnam County School District is preparing for online courses scheduled to begin Monday.

Superintendent Rick Surrency said the school district is finalizing its instructional continuity plan this week, which will allow Putnam County schools to educate students from their homes.

“We’re still working on it,” Surrency said. “Our instructional staff have been working on it around the clock and throughout the weekend to ensure we’re prepared to start school again next week.”

Surrency said there will be a virtual meeting for all Putnam County principals to finish the plan before teachers are trained on it Thursday and Friday. He said the district’s plan provides an overview of what to do and each school will adjust the plan to meet its needs.

According to Surrency, the plan also includes instructions on how to structure the school day online so students continue to learn.

“We’re trying to make it as similar to school as we can,” Surrency said. “Kids perform better when they have structure.”

Surrency said secondary schools in the county will use Canvas, a web-based learning management system, to educate their students. He said elementary schools will use different virtual programs to complete the academic year.

However, Surrency said he is aware not all students have access to computers, smartphones and Wi-Fi.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis instructed school districts to use unspent funds to help low-income students purchase digital devices for virtual learning. Surrency said the school district is still trying to figure out how to do so.

According to Surrency, the school district is surveying parents about their technological needs. He said 2,000 people have responded to the survey as of Monday afternoon.

“Our focus is to make sure we provide the means of education and connectivity to all of our students,” Surrency said.

In addition to addressing students’ educational needs, Surrency said the school district will continue meeting their nutritional needs.

Starting today, Browning-Pearce Elementary, Middleton-Burney Elementary, Interlachen Elementary, Jenkins Middle and Melrose Elementary will have drive-thru food services 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will also be school buses delivering food to students at Crescent City, Interlachen and Palatka bus stops.

Surrency said the school district will continue to provide this service until students can come back to campus.

“We want to ensure parents that we do have a very structured plan,” Surrency said.

For more information, visit putnamschools.org or facebook.com/PutnamCountySchoolsFL/