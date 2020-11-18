Sheriffs tout cooperation after robbery suspect’s arrest

Subhead ‘Red Bandana Bandit’ accused of robbing restaurants, adult store

At a press conference Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach – standing with Bradford County Sheriff Gordan Smith and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook – announces the arrest of Noe Cruz, who is accused of robbing five businesses in three counties.

Noe Cruz

MELROSE — Cooperation among five law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of a Keystone Heights man accused of stealing more than $6,000 from businesses in three counties. Noe Cruz, 22, was…