Up in the Sky

Paratroopers land at Kay Larkin Field on Friday afternoon after jumping from a Huey helicopter as part of Operation Black Cat IV honoring Vietnam veterans.

Tom Aretz is a crew chief with Friends of Army Aviation of Ozark, Alabama, which is participating in Operation Black Cat IV at Kay Larkin Field in Palatka this weekend.

Tom Aretz, a crew chief of Friends of Army Aviation, watches Friday as paratroopers load into a Huey helicopter to prepare for a jump at Kay Larkin Field as part of Operation Black Cat IV.