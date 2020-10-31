Up in the Sky

Subhead
Paratroopers keeping ‘Army aviation alive’
Paratroopers land at Kay Larkin Field on Friday afternoon after jumping from a Huey helicopter as part of Operation Black Cat IV honoring Vietnam veterans.
Tom Aretz is a crew chief with Friends of Army Aviation of Ozark, Alabama, which is participating in Operation Black Cat IV at Kay Larkin Field in Palatka this weekend.
Tom Aretz, a crew chief of Friends of Army Aviation, watches Friday as paratroopers load into a Huey helicopter to prepare for a jump at Kay Larkin Field as part of Operation Black Cat IV.
Bill Markham is president of the Round Canopy Parachuting Team – USA, which along with Skydive Palatka is sponsoring this weekend’s Black Cat IV to honor Vietnam veterans.
Dozens of paratroopers landed safely onto Kay Larkin Field throughout the day Friday after jumping from a Vietnam-era UH-1 Huey helicopter.
The paratroopers, with green parachutes carrying them…
