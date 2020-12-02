Spreading Holiday Cheer

Subhead
Masks, distancing added to Interlachen’s annual Christmas event
-
Revelers at the 24th annual Christmas Celebration enjoy Christmas lights and other activities last year in downtown Interlachen. The 25th version of the event will be Saturday, but social distancing and masks will be part of this year’s celebration.
-
Interlachen residents ride in the parade at last year’s Christmas Celebration. The 25th edition of the event will take place Saturday in downtown Interlachen, where masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
INTERLACHEN – Santa Claus will not let a pandemic stand in the way of safely spreading Christmas cheer this Saturday.
The 24th annual Christmas Celebration kicks off 4:30 p.m. with ornament making…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.