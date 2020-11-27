St. Johns River State College Student Spotlight

Body

Meet Gabriel Torres, 21, an Interlachen High School graduate. He will complete his associate degree in December, and he plans to apply to the St. Johns River State College nursing program in 2021.

Why are you choosing nursing as a career?

“In 2012, I was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus lupus and I spent about five or six months in (UF Health). Throughout that time, I met a lot of amazing doctors and nurses who changed my life. I was fortunate to be humbled at a young age and realized that if I have a place somewhere, it’s most likely (in the nursing field). I relate to doctors and have picked up a lot of the terminology they use.

“I feel like I can give back to children with a similar diagnosis because I know how it feels to be in their situation and what needs to be done to overcome it. I could help them understand it’s OK to have an autoimmune disease or something that sets them apart from the ‘normal’ friend group they would have at that age.

“I have been in full remission since 2013, and my doctors find it remarkable that my remission happened that quickly. I’ve never had a flare-up since then. Now, it’s just maintaining my health and keeping a clear mental space – that’s what’s super important to me – and to just keep on going.”

What do you like most about being a student at SJR State?

“No matter what campus you’re at, Orange Park, St. Augustine or the Palatka campus, there always seems to be a familiar face ready to greet you the moment you arrive. The professors go the extra mile to provide students with the best recourses to succeed in their classes. From the extra office hours to the one-on-one tutoring in the labs, you really gain a deeper appreciation for the professors’ hard work and effort they put into sculpting their students’ futures.”

What has been your biggest challenge as a student at the college?

“I feel my biggest challenge as a student is learning to not stress about the future. Growing up, many teachers in grade school would always tell us that we need to have a five-year plan to stay aligned and become successful. But as I have gotten older and spoken to many amazing people, I have learned that taking life day by day can be the most beneficial thing you can do for yourself. In the past, I would make these elaborate plans to accomplish a goal, and if they did not go accordingly, I would easily become discouraged. Now, with the knowledge and experience of going to SJR State, I’ve learned to grab what really sparks my interest in education and use that as fuel to propel me towards my goals and ambitions that I desire.”

How have you been adapting to academic changes during COVID-19?

“I have surprisingly adapted to the changes made due to COVID-19 pretty well. In the beginning of the semester, I thought I was going to dislike how I had to be on the computer 24/7, but as it progressed, I found myself making more time for myself and for studying. I’m not sure if it has to do with less driving, but there’s definitely an improvement in time management. I contribute a lot of my success during this pandemic to my professors. They make sure every student can receive the same level of education no matter their circumstances.”

What has been the most valuable thing you have learned about yourself during this time?

“It has been discovering the power of one’s voice. Speaking up and asking questions has made me a better person in and out the classroom. The reason I say this is because the No. 1 thing college students fear is public speaking. So instead of shying away from the scene, I remove myself from my comfort zone, ask questions when others don’t, represent when others can’t and learn from every reply.”

Apart from academics, how else are you involved at SJR State?

“I am the president of (Student Government Association) at the Palatka campus, and I hold a position as the first student representative on the Foundation Board for SJR State.”

What are your plans beyond SJR State?

“After SJR State, I see myself spending some time as a travel nurse studying infectious and autoimmune diseases, possibly traveling the country, or even the world, to expand on my knowledge in every way possible. Within those years, I hope to transition from being a travel nurse to some position in the field of rheumatology.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In 10 years, I’m not sure exactly where I’ll be, but I hope I’m at a point in my life where I have grown mentally, financially and spiritually. I would like to have established a foundation of stability, and I hope I still have my friends and family, who have been so supportive through all my efforts and ambitions.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share about yourself?

“When I was younger, there was a movie called ‘Life is Ruff,’ and a character in that movie said the phrase, “Expect the unexpected.” The moment I heard that as a kid, it taught me the valuable lesson to always be prepared. So if the opportunity arises, you will already have the upper hand and know how to manage the situation. Putting yourself in a position before it happens is key. Remember, practice makes perfect.”