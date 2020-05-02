State parks reopening ... but not Ravines

Body

By Sarah Cavacini and Wayne Smith

Palatka Daily News

scavacini@palatkadailynews.com

wsmith@palatkadailynews.com

A breath of fresh air and a stroll through the flowers will be possible starting Monday as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced state parks will reopen after they were closed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Opening the parks back up is consistent with my safe, smart, step-by-step plan to reopen Florida,” DeSantis said during a press conference Friday. “Outdoor transmission is less likely thank enclosed environments.”

Meanwhile, health officials confirmed the death of an 86-year-old Putnam County man in a nursing facility that will be reported in today’s data. It would be the second reported death of COVID-19 from Putnam County. No additional information was available Friday.

The number of Putnam County coronavirus cases reached 108 Friday and the two latest cases are a 79-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both from Palatka, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County.

The county also reported 15 residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. The department does not report where patients are hospitalized.

Health officials reported 34,728 COVID-19 cases in Florida and 1,314 deaths statewide.

Although residents can now visit parks Dunns Creek State Park in Pomona Park, social distancing and safety precautions are still recommended. Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka will not reopen, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. The Palatka-to-St. Augustine State Trail will reopen Monday, but officials reiterated social-distancing guidelines must be followed.

A full list of the 80 opened parks can be viewed at floridastateparks.org.

DeSantis said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported sunlight rapidly kills coronavirus because the virus is less stable at higher temperatures and humidity.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t transmit it,” DeSantis said. “But when you’re talking about open spaces and the proper social distancing, that is a very low-risk environment. It’s also high reward for the people of Florida.”

Opening today are county parks, excluding Project P.L.A.Y. at the John Theobold Sports Complex in Palatka, officials said.

Informational signs and hand-washing stations will be in place at each park and residents are encouraged to take precautions such as social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people, according to a county press release.

Coronavirus testing in Putnam County also increased. The department reported 1,601 people have been tested for coronavirus in the county and 1,490 tests returned negative, as of Friday morning. Three tests were pending.

Crescent City parks are open, but basketball courts and playground equipment remain closed, Mayor Brett Peterson said. He said residents are doing a “great job” following social distancing guidelines.

“The community is really coming together,” Peterson said. “We have a couple of places open doing takeout. We’re dealing with what we have.”

Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill said Palatka city parks will remain closed until further notice.

“We’re not opening parks anytime soon,” Hill said.

Beverly Bakker, Interlachen town council chairwoman, said she wanted to reopen city parks, but decided to keep them closed for the time being.

County health officials confirmed the most virus cases to be in Palatka with 71 cases. Interlachen has 14, East Palatka reported 12, Crescent City reported four, Satsuma has three, Welaka has two and Hawthorne and Hollister each have one.

Florida State Park Foundation officials said there are numerous benefits to reopening state parks because the reopenings increase exercise levels and relaxation.

“Numerous studies have shown that nature is actually good for our health and well-being, and Florida’s state parks are the ideal place to commune with nature, reduce stress levels and unwind,” said foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward. “And by continuing to be ever vigilant in practicing social distancing, our parks can also provide a safe outlet for so many.”

Also opening Monday are retail stores and restaurants, both must operate at 25% capacity. Outdoor seating at restaurants is allowed at a 6-foot distance. Elective surgeries will be allowed to resume then as well.

“We obviously want our residents and visitors to feel safe in our state parks,” foundation President Gil Ziffer said. “Every effort is being made to provide an outdoors opportunity with safety and enjoyment achievable in the same visit and our foundation stands ready to support the Florida Park Service, its staff and volunteers in any way we can.”