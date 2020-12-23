Statue tensions boil over into commission chambers

Dr. Julie Thaler tells the board Tuesday about the expletives she heard lobbed at her during a protest Saturday by people who were in favor of keeping the Confederate monument at the courthouse.

The pledge of civility in the Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting room reminds residents to act with kindness as they speak during meetings.

Putnam County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Harvey listens while residents speak about the Confederate monument at the Putnam County Courthouse.