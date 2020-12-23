Statue tensions boil over into commission chambers

Subhead
Commissioners uphold relocation vote from November
-
Dr. Julie Thaler tells the board Tuesday about the expletives she heard lobbed at her during a protest Saturday by people who were in favor of keeping the Confederate monument at the courthouse.
-
The pledge of civility in the Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting room reminds residents to act with kindness as they speak during meetings.
-
Putnam County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Harvey listens while residents speak about the Confederate monument at the Putnam County Courthouse.
-
Palatka resident and co-organizer of Confederate monument protests Dar’Nesha Leonard explains why she believes the board’s relocation stipulations are unfair.
The Confederate monument debate came to the surface again as Putnam County residents expressed their opinions Tuesday during the Board of County Commissioners meeting.
At one point, expletives…
